W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after buying an additional 1,400,997 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at $85,049,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after buying an additional 1,016,340 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 37.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,960,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,875,000 after buying an additional 537,114 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 22.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,557,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,913,000 after purchasing an additional 460,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE:WPC opened at $77.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.77. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.76 and a twelve month high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 142.47%.

WPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

See Also

