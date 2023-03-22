Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 97,190 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 97,190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,432,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MKT Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc grew its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Apple Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $159.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.75 and a 200-day moving average of $145.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.