Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Sells 158 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,476 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.9% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in Microsoft by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Up 0.6 %

MSFT opened at $273.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $315.95.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Guggenheim lowered Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $285.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their price target on Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.