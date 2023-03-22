Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Gap Up to $72.23

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $72.23, but opened at $74.57. Wintrust Financial shares last traded at $75.39, with a volume of 58,447 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.70.

The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.31 per share, with a total value of $520,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,252.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 37.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 48.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

