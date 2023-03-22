Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,566 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,424,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,104,000 after buying an additional 100,246 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,234,491 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $526,181,000 after purchasing an additional 55,311 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $545,957,000 after purchasing an additional 30,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,921 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $244,804,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,282,504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $102,267,000 after purchasing an additional 46,467 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,125,637.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,781 shares in the company, valued at $26,411,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,730.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,522.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,125,637.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,411,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,594 shares of company stock worth $3,749,917 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WYNN. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $106.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $108.19 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $116.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.78.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.88 million. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.37) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

