Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Director Peter Marrone Sells 55,633 Shares

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) Director Peter Marrone sold 55,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.96, for a total value of C$387,205.68.

Yamana Gold Price Performance

YRI stock opened at C$7.71 on Wednesday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$5.35 and a 1 year high of C$8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.04. The firm has a market cap of C$7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Yamana Gold from C$8.05 to C$7.65 and set a “tender” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$121.53.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Further Reading

