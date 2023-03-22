YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,420 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,420 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 8.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Boeing by 10.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Boeing by 241.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 66,919 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 4.1% in the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 43,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $204.70 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33. The company has a market capitalization of $122.65 billion, a PE ratio of -24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 67.58 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.89.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($7.69) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.13.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

