YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,830 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Akili were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Akili during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in Akili during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in Akili during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Revelation Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Akili during the 3rd quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Akili during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,403,000. 77.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Akili from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Akili Stock Up 2.5 %

About Akili

NASDAQ:AKLI opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a current ratio of 10.37. Akili, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92.

Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops digital therapeutics for cognitive impairments. It provides EndeavorRx, a physician-prescribed video game-based treatment designed to directly target cognitive functioning. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

