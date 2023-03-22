YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 67 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,729,000 after purchasing an additional 23,174 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $373,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.39.

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SHW opened at $220.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $285.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.20.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

