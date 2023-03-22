YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 95 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,122,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $829,935,000 after purchasing an additional 154,413 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,004,320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $637,253,000 after buying an additional 63,907 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,224,697 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,890,000 after buying an additional 74,236 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 32.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,167,000 after buying an additional 1,316,029 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. UBS Group raised their price target on Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen cut their price target on Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

Applied Materials Trading Down 2.9 %

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials stock opened at $120.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $142.01. The company has a market capitalization of $101.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.14.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.