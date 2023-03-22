YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,881,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $160,476,000 after purchasing an additional 52,897 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,570.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,819,000 after acquiring an additional 152,366 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 72,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 67.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 581 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWKS has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. KGI Securities raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.35.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $116.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $141.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Stories

