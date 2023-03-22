YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXON. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 13.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,856,000 after purchasing an additional 261,508 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 125.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 243,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,683,000 after purchasing an additional 135,696 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 586.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,757,000 after purchasing an additional 126,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 309.2% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 166,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,519,000 after purchasing an additional 125,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AXON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $177.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.64.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $219.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.00. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.49 and a 52-week high of $226.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.69 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.26 and its 200 day moving average is $169.44.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 96,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.49, for a total value of $18,396,571.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,748,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,495,664.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 96,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.49, for a total value of $18,396,571.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,748,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,495,664.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 71,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.77, for a total value of $13,282,369.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,254,734 shares in the company, valued at $418,861,935.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 344,672 shares of company stock worth $65,155,942. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.