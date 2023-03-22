YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,055,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,484,000 after purchasing an additional 300,866 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,030,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,696 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Corteva by 3.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,536,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,782,000 after acquiring an additional 224,993 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Corteva by 8.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,843,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,355,000 after acquiring an additional 477,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,580,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,782,000 after acquiring an additional 110,200 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Corteva Trading Up 1.5 %

CTVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. OTR Global lowered Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

Shares of CTVA opened at $58.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.13.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

