YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 404,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 62,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BSCQ opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $20.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.92.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

