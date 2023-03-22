YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.75.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $79.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.31. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $149.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

