YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $209,000 Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.86.

Raymond James Stock Performance

NYSE RJF opened at $95.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.60. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 23.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.