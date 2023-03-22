YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,267 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 397 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.45.

EOG Resources Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $108.62 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

