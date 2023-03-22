YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,555 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $661,000. Flower City Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,906,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 17,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $52.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.40.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.