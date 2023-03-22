YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $322,000 Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.0% during the third quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IDXX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $514.75.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $495.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $560.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $482.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.69, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The firm had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

