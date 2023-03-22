YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $214,000 in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,297,000 after buying an additional 1,595,151 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 136.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,316,000 after buying an additional 871,572 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 20.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,387,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $269,019,000 after buying an additional 234,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,867,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.10.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.5 %

TSCO stock opened at $235.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.56. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $474,257.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,982.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.