YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $293,000 in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 142.9% during the second quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,943,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,396 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,968,000 after acquiring an additional 295,418 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,369,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,566,000 after acquiring an additional 68,726 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,248,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,701,000 after acquiring an additional 60,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth about $81,656,000. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $88.57 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $102.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.41.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.