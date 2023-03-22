YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $206,000 Investment in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Entergy
In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Entergy Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $103.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $94.94 and a 52-week high of $126.82.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.
Entergy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.41%.
Entergy Profile
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.
