YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $253,000 Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $278.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.19. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.88 and a twelve month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $394.00 to $386.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.75.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

