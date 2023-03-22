YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 84 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,784,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STE opened at $184.49 on Wednesday. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $255.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.91.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -648.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STE. StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.83.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

