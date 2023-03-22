YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.68.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4101 per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

ING has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ING Groep in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.98) to €13.40 ($14.41) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.91.

ING Groep Profile

(Get Rating)

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.