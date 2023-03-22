YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

SO stock opened at $67.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.39.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,680 shares of company stock worth $1,174,768. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

