YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Novartis by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Novartis by 4.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Novartis by 4.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Novartis by 3.1% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Novartis Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NVS stock opened at $83.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The company has a market capitalization of $185.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.84 and its 200 day moving average is $84.83.
Novartis Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.63.
About Novartis
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
