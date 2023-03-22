YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 26 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $830,976,000 after acquiring an additional 52,634 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371,324 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 603,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 501,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,924,000 after purchasing an additional 24,123 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $859.60.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $819.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $821.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $799.04. The company has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $873.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

