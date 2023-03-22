YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 7,762 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,762 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 472,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 20,662 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.50. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $21.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

