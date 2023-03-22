YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 810 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1,061.5% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SHM opened at $47.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.82. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $47.87.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.