Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.9% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.5% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $58.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.73. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $99.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $91.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

