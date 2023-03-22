Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Polaris worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Polaris by 7.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 4.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Polaris by 9.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Polaris Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.70.

Polaris stock opened at $110.58 on Wednesday. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $123.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.61.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

