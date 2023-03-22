Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $54.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $42.47 and a 1 year high of $57.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.51 and its 200-day moving average is $52.07.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.82%.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.