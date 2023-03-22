Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.03 Million Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 175.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after buying an additional 48,750 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $75.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $96.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.07.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. Barclays raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $78.64.

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

