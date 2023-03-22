Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,847,587,000 after acquiring an additional 130,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,787,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $650,797,000 after acquiring an additional 40,022 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,743,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,215,000 after acquiring an additional 277,288 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,276,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $464,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,158,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,145,000 after acquiring an additional 223,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 14,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $5,135,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,331,248.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $793,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,974,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 14,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $5,135,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,784 shares in the company, valued at $338,331,248.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,605 shares of company stock worth $45,013,975. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $498.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 55.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.57. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $541.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPWR. Truist Financial increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.