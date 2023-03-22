Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,213,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,675,000 after buying an additional 11,059,735 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 31.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,133,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,783,000 after buying an additional 9,188,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,699,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,284,000 after buying an additional 9,004,231 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth $147,993,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 31.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,215,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,987,000 after buying an additional 2,453,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.69.

NYSE:INVH opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average is $32.31. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $44.36.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $579.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.68 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 17.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 167.74%.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

