Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.3% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:CPT opened at $102.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $100.79 and a 52-week high of $175.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.71.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.77%.

CPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.62.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $143,864.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

