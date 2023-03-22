Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 115,494 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 361,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,494 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of New York Community Bancorp worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 7.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 4.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 8.7% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 16,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 19,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $756,756.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $756,756.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at $756,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE NYCB opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $11.18.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.71 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%. On average, research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NYCB. DA Davidson upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens upgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.45.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

