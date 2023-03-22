Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 314 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.72, for a total value of $126,719.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,019 shares in the company, valued at $8,066,007.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,159,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.72, for a total transaction of $126,719.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,066,007.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,733 shares of company stock worth $12,245,002 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VeriSign Trading Up 1.2 %

Several analysts have issued reports on VRSN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

VeriSign stock opened at $200.60 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.25 and a 1-year high of $228.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.84 and a 200-day moving average of $195.98. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.00.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Featured Articles

