Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,016 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 293,944 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 5.6 %

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HBAN opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.76%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

