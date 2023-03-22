Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 477.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of LNT opened at $52.01 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $65.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.23.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.67 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.30%.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

