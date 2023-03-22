Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 82.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STE opened at $184.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -636.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.91. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $255.93.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -648.25%.

Several analysts have commented on STE shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.83.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

