Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 13,073 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,073 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 3,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 838.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 172.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NDAQ stock opened at $54.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.53. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $69.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $129,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,012.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $129,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,198 shares of company stock valued at $712,669. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

See Also

