Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 13,145 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,145 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cytokinetics worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,405 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,696 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,093,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,978,000 after purchasing an additional 595,708 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 689.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,032,000 after purchasing an additional 523,279 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,504,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,971,000 after purchasing an additional 307,394 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CYTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $442,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,979,666.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,234 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $100,999.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,710.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $442,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,412 shares in the company, valued at $17,979,666.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,238 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,079 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $55.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.82 and its 200 day moving average is $43.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 410.89% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

