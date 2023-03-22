Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,819 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Valvoline worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $720,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 55,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 11,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on VVV. Citigroup downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Valvoline Price Performance

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $37.33.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $332.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.31 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 126.78%. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,724. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

