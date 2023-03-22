Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 660 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Science Applications International worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,651,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 11.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 14.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 20.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after buying an additional 22,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $104.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $117.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.33 and its 200 day moving average is $103.68.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.50.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

