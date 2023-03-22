Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) VP Chad F. Phipps Sells 23,045 Shares

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $127.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 116.17, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $135.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.08.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 87.27%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 817,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,458,000 after buying an additional 40,317 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth approximately $882,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 34.3% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 52.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZBH. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.13.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Featured Stories

