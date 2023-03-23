1,279 Shares in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Purchased by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $947,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $799,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $82,117,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $1,338,000. Institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

BN stock opened at $29.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.39. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

