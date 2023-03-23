132,187 Shares in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 132,187 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,212,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX stock opened at $139.97 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $152.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 10.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $429,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,659. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $429,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,987.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading

