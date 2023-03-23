135,492 Shares in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 135,492 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,435,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEAM. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Atlassian by 64.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.11.

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $255,261.36. Following the sale, the president now owns 134,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,239,163.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $255,261.36. Following the sale, the president now owns 134,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,239,163.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $1,317,339.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,538,712.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 264,101 shares of company stock valued at $41,143,068 over the last 90 days. 43.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $149.03 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $318.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.14.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.45 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

